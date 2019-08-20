Abbvie (ABBV) Stake Boosted by 10-15 Associates Inc; Bp Plc (BP) Holder Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Its Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.56. About 9.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 5.98M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 30/03/2018 – Shell sets up JV with Xiamen Xaingyu to distribute fuel; 21/03/2018 – Aker BP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BP HAS 300 CLAIMS LEFT IN RELATION TO MACONDO SPILL: GILVARY; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING BUYS DEEPSEA NORDKAPP, WINS PACT WITH AKER BP; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – NEW DEAL TO EXPLORE NEW CASPIAN OPPORTUNITIES, POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT AZERBAIJAN’S LONG-TERM PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

