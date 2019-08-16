Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While South Street Advisors Decreased Position by $10.52 Million; Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Its Position in Chevron New (CVX) by $381,054

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 90.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 131,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 13,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 145,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 9.15 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 3,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 66,722 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 63,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $116.95. About 6.27M shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 461,793 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 981,732 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Ltd owns 141,463 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 0.89% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 38,082 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc holds 1.14% or 87,672 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Lc reported 855,477 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. 17,010 are held by Balyasny Asset Mgmt. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 761,536 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited Co reported 7,468 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Gru holds 3,043 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co accumulated 18,891 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,693 shares or 3.53% of its portfolio. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 930 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 2.63 million shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru holds 1.56% or 120,868 shares in its portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SOXX) by 2,396 shares to 60,391 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 8,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,310 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 6.94 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,951 shares to 139,490 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).