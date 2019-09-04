Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Penobscot Investment Management Company Cut Its Stake by $486,320; Security National Trust Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $369,600

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 6,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 100,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 9.57 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 76.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112,000, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,146 shares to 48,074 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $3.62M worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.