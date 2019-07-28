Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Oarsman Capital Has Cut Its Position by $1.04 Million; Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) as Market Value Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,636 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.23% or 12,076 shares in its portfolio. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 29,407 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Tru Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0.73% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 64,595 shares. 12,752 were reported by Wms Prtn Limited Co. Cordasco Ntwk holds 752 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,454 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Com invested in 43,966 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 268,511 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 361,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.89% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bellecapital Limited holds 2.49% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 48,494 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) by 13,904 shares to 73,542 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf by 27,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advisors reported 500 shares. Headinvest Llc has 0.07% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 9,000 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 377,150 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 152,928 shares. Estabrook Capital Management stated it has 77,725 shares. Regions Fincl Corp holds 0% or 2,536 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 812,996 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 30,501 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Lc reported 145,100 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 534,425 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.11% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Natixis, France-based fund reported 197,426 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 13,705 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Freeland Clint bought $100,300. Another trade for 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 was made by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46M for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares to 240,587 shares, valued at $28.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).