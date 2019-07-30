Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Mrj Capital Lowered Stake; Garrison Financial Decreased Its Waste Management (WM) Position by $857,475 as Stock Rose

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 56,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,462 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99M shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,360 shares to 23,260 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fin Services Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1,949 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.12M shares. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 11,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 925,300 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). D E Shaw & Co Inc has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Btim holds 2,250 shares. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 2.20M shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.21% or 250,155 shares. Andra Ap holds 71,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.47% or 53,626 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,209 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.99% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.42M for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 52,850 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.54% or 5,000 shares. Destination Wealth holds 309,027 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.68% or 298,576 shares. Florida-based Cap City Tru Company Fl has invested 1.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bender Robert & Assoc, California-based fund reported 47,185 shares. Van Eck Assoc invested in 178,262 shares. First Retail Bank And Trust Of Newtown holds 16,619 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Northwest Counselors Lc reported 8,407 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 44,237 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 76,554 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Everence Cap Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 36,400 shares. 22,689 are owned by Cleararc Inc.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.40 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.