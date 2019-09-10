Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Decreased Stake by $323,347 as Share Value Declined; Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined While Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Cut Its Stake

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 4,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 59,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 9.55 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 10.55M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Fee-Based Asset Flows $18.2B; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Andrew Slimmon agrees and sees opportunity in financials and industrials; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – California Resources at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 8.83 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,576 shares to 64,296 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 7,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $1.00M worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.28B for 7.31 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.