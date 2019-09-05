Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Verity & Verity Upped Stake by $370,080 as Stock Declined; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Holding Has Boosted by Telos Capital Management Inc

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 4,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,796 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 51,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 2.89 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 19,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 85,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 65,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 982,651 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. The insider GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

