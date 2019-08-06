Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Upped Stake by $5.48 Million; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Holder Creative Planning Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 68,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 298,576 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.06 million, up from 230,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.96 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 24/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 30,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $477,000, down from 70,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 390,524 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: Size of Board to Temporarily Increase From Eight to 11 Directors; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Lattice Expands Modular Video Interface Platform (VIP) to Simplify Video Connectivity for Embedded Vision System Designs; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 4.54 million shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 29,834 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 41,042 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 154,695 shares in its portfolio. 40,240 are owned by Acadian Asset Llc. Texas-based King Luther Cap Management Corp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Balyasny Asset Management Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 71,062 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 3.18 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Rice Hall James And Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 973,192 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). California State Teachers Retirement owns 179,302 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 188,232 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 209,332 shares to 210,132 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 243,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). U S Global Inc holds 0.56% or 14,588 shares. 573 are held by Inr Advisory Serv Limited. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 441,512 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 0.14% or 13,003 shares. Moreover, Fundx Invest Group Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 774,930 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc. Howland Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 8,723 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 24,441 were reported by Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Amer Natl Co Tx stated it has 0.59% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Eagle Ridge has invested 1.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sandy Spring National Bank reported 59,761 shares. Motco invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).