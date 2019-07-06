Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Raised Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stake by $1.76 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 396.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 25,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,344 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $72.99. About 10.85M shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 432,363 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 55.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 350,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,385 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,871 are owned by Sigma Planning. Moreover, Keystone Planning Inc has 0.2% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Holderness Invests Co stated it has 21,161 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 15,000 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Franklin reported 4.28 million shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt holds 2,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Fincl Management owns 20,000 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 20,603 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.22% or 26,135 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd holds 48,494 shares. M Kraus And Communication holds 2.26% or 47,886 shares. 57,674 were reported by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 76,844 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.62% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.