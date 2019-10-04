Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Upped Its Stake; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Raymond James & Associates Has Lowered Stake by $1.40 Million

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 48.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 8,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 8,424 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, down from 16,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $184.66. About 43,502 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 137,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.51 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 6.06 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Oh has 1.66% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 33,457 shares. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 19,642 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,318 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 34,685 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 3,117 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mngmt. 6,470 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Stevens First Principles holds 0.01% or 161 shares in its portfolio. Founders Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.61% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 1.32 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 6,987 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va. Chemical Natl Bank reported 119,637 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,840 shares.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8,124 shares to 283,166 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 306,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02M shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.05 million worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of America De reported 48,355 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,376 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.55% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Daiwa Gru holds 36,483 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,596 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 4.49% or 733,417 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated accumulated 1,899 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 277,214 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc owns 0.31% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 152,517 shares. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 10,156 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 2,224 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DWM) by 111,993 shares to 359,849 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 715,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.