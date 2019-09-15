Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 120.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 211,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 385,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.34 million, up from 174,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 6.05 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 38,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 172,555 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.55 million, up from 134,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – UPDATES 2018 GAAP SHR OUTLOOK TO $6.82-$6.92; RAISES 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK TO $7.66-$7.76 FROM $7.33-$7.43; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $625.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 9,800 shares to 232,370 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,700 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Scotia Cap invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Liberty invested 0.92% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 11,306 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 53,105 shares in its portfolio. Mcrae Mgmt reported 3,117 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates, a North Carolina-based fund reported 11,292 shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 16,000 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Vestor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,107 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,661 shares. Welch Group Llc stated it has 2.48% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ashfield Cap Prtn reported 102,919 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 0.27% stake. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 107,868 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,935 shares to 72,653 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.