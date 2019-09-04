Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Signaturefd Increased Holding by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dudley & Shanley Holding In Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Was Lifted

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 7.62 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 13.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 34,816 shares to 54,460 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 14,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,461 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Com holds 29,638 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust reported 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 286,973 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Covington Cap Management holds 0.13% or 26,243 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 5,071 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.56% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spears Abacus Advsr has invested 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Westpac Banking owns 170,459 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13,292 shares. National Bank accumulated 120,826 shares. 297,252 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Cls Llc holds 23,592 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,999 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Gru Inc holds 0.28% or 38,646 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5,530 shares to 184,102 shares, valued at $15.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,697 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).