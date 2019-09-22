Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Increased Stake by $1.31 Million; Altrinsic Global Advisors Increases Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 111.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 18,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 34,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97 million shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 26/03/2018 – Bruno J. Navarro: BREAKING: AbbVie Ordered To Pay $3M In AndroGel Retrial; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 1.20 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SUBMITTED AS A 505(B)(2) WITH AN EXPECTED TEN-MONTH FDA REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. On Monday, September 16 Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 25,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Limited Company has 2.45 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1.59M are held by Epoch Prns. Private Cap Advsrs holds 2.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 112,852 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has 130,955 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Bancorp Of The West has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Telemus Cap Lc holds 37,929 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 25,846 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,253 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs reported 0.54% stake. Alpine Management Lc has invested 0.57% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rice Hall James And Assocs owns 9,282 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 9,065 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 38,598 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 112,470 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 121,465 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 64,992 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 6,046 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Rhenman And Prns Asset Management holds 0.85% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 260,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 19,702 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp Limited Partnership reported 122,901 shares. 50,278 were accumulated by Raymond James & Associate. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 27,100 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 508,362 shares.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharma submits PAS seeking FDA approval for Rocklatan production in its Athlone facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aerie (AERI) Q4 Earnings Miss, Rhopressa Gains Traction – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharma seeks FDA OK for sale of Ireland-produced Rocklatan in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought 46,153 shares worth $1.08 million. On Monday, September 9 RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 5,040 shares.