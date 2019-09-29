Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.99 Million as Valuation Declined; Garde Capital Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc bought 354 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 2,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 29/05/2018 – ViaDerma Announces Increase of Amazon Sales on the Heels of U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Mission to India; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 23/04/2018 – Americans are investing more in their pets, spurring interest from companies searching for growth. Meanwhile, the threat of Amazon’s entry into health care looms

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 93.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 56,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 4,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298,000, down from 61,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 420,020 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $145.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Adr) Cl by 567,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. 7,525 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “USPTO to review validity of Imbruvica patent – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62 million and $611.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 4,636 shares to 158,499 shares, valued at $12.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.