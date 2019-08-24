Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Boosted Its Holding by $451.70 Million; Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Boosted Its Pdc Energy (PDCE) Position by $3.29 Million

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 82,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.34 million, up from 982,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 883,156 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10210.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 5.65M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 5.70 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459.49 million, up from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Lc accumulated 109,563 shares. Estabrook Capital owns 9,157 shares. World holds 0.35% or 17.73M shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt accumulated 5,645 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 42,744 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0.16% or 142,337 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 284,348 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 9,930 shares. 130,329 are owned by Violich Mgmt Inc. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated has 11,500 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Bainco Invsts reported 69,529 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Llc reported 90,308 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,564 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 48,456 shares to 232,582 shares, valued at $32.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) by 146,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M on Monday, July 29.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. Ellis Mark E bought $373,000 worth of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Friday, May 10.