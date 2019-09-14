Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Renaissance Group Boosted Its Holding; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Credit Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Stake

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 37,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 287,896 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.94 million, up from 250,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 28,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 31,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 2.20 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 18,448 shares to 301,909 shares, valued at $15.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni Spa (NYSE:E) by 15,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,448 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 2,775 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Globeflex LP invested in 0% or 66 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 259,989 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 21,449 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 2.68 million shares stake. Meridian Counsel Inc accumulated 25,190 shares. Wealthquest Corp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meeder Asset Management holds 60,046 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 60,921 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has 8,146 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt has 23,366 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Laurion LP accumulated 323,863 shares. Greatmark Prns owns 1.13% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,988 shares. The California-based Bender Robert & Assocs has invested 1.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,000 are held by Slate Path Lp. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Utah Retirement System holds 42,156 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 925,050 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, California Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 491,446 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 0.03% stake. Smithfield accumulated 60 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,828 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.11% stake. Adage Cap Gru Lc holds 0.19% or 1.59 million shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.65M shares. Hsbc Public Limited has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Stifel Fin Corp reported 10,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 44.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.