Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Raised Position; Grace & White Has Lifted Usa Truck Com (USAK) Holding by $1.85 Million

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc Com (USAK) by 213.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 184,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 271,206 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 86,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 25,005 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – USA Truck to Participate in Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/03/2018 USA Truck Appoints George T. Henry Senior Vice President of USAT Logistics, Announces Retirement of James A. Craig; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Managemen Exits Position in USA Truck; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q EPS 13c; 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14261.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 99,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 100,530 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.65. About 5.27M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $449,997 activity. ENZOR GARY bought $40,890 worth of stock. Reed James D bought 1,200 shares worth $10,296. Another trade for 2,975 shares valued at $24,633 was bought by King Zachary B. 15,000 shares were bought by Bates Jason R., worth $126,000 on Tuesday, July 30. $19,963 worth of stock was bought by Chambers Mary Susan on Monday, May 6. GLASER THOMAS M bought 2,900 shares worth $40,162.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold USAK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 64,321 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant has invested 0.05% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 911 shares stake. Citigroup holds 3,951 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Invesco accumulated 55,494 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,133 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 196,600 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Qs Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Weber Alan W reported 0.19% stake. Boston Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 498,286 shares.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “USA Truck to Host Investor Day on May 8, 2019 in New York – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USA Truck Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 14,277 shares to 4,724 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,540 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.