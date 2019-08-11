Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Partnervest Advisory Services Trimmed Its Stake by $324,320; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position Maintained by Loeb Partners Corporation

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 4,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 3,814 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 7,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 10.69M shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc reported 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sandler accumulated 213,920 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 11.07 million shares. Grimes And stated it has 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Rech And Mgmt accumulated 3.07% or 136,269 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 126,378 were accumulated by Covington Inv Advisors Inc. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 14,360 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker holds 156,408 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate stated it has 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Management owns 1.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,384 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 97,910 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 56,328 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 300 shares to 2,450 shares, valued at $48.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,900 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 6,649 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated owns 974,067 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability has 236,619 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,850 shares. Kessler Group Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 881 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Yhb Investment Advsr holds 0.6% or 47,815 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Limited holds 0.81% or 250,316 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,156 shares in its portfolio. American Century invested in 0.13% or 1.59 million shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,194 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Baystate Wealth Llc owns 4,051 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 72,514 shares.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares to 20,421 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.