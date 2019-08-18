Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Canal Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Position in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) as Stock Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Its Common Stk; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 bln to settle customer abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantres Asset Limited owns 20,800 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northeast Management invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Highland Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.78% stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Co Ma owns 5,325 shares. Iowa Bancshares stated it has 105,728 shares. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 140,906 shares. Amer Asset Management accumulated 4,275 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,788 shares. 55,175 are owned by Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has invested 4.66% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bartlett & Communications holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 103,593 shares. 12.61 million were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Guardian Inv accumulated 26,351 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,051 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,091 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation holds 0.89% or 21,655 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 139,158 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Axa reported 728,137 shares stake. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Ruggie Capital Gru invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prio Wealth LP accumulated 156,270 shares. Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.15% or 4,475 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has 0.24% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 65,231 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 3.90 million shares. Altfest L J And reported 8,122 shares stake. Thompson Inv holds 0.95% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 61,753 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.15% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Small Cap Etf (TWOK) by 12,820 shares to 87,719 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Floating Rate Treas (USFR) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.