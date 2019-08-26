Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Oarsman Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.04 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Increases Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX)

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.91 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 30/05/2018 – ABBVIE SAYS PRELIM PRORATION FACTOR OF OFFER ABOUT 94.3%; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc bought 14,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 92,857 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, up from 78,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 9.04M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,338 shares to 105,744 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 24,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,595 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 40,443 shares to 181,034 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM).