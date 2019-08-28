Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Nli International Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined; Westwood Holdings Group Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $71.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 95,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 67,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 7.21 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.23 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Advisors Inc holds 0.88% or 35,960 shares. 38,626 were reported by Brookstone Capital Management. Donaldson Capital Mngmt Llc, Indiana-based fund reported 372,204 shares. City Holding Commerce stated it has 0.76% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Management Inc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Horseman Ltd holds 11,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lipe & Dalton has 2.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prudential has 1.81M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.59% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 51,066 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has 28,427 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,925 shares. Argi Limited Liability invested in 24,322 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 126,991 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Appleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 65,371 shares.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2,890 shares to 21,800 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62M. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.19 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation has 0.24% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Headinvest Limited Co reported 52,390 shares. California-based Scharf Invests Ltd Liability has invested 4.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,715 shares. Brave Asset Inc owns 38,727 shares. Cap Counsel holds 1.13% or 57,288 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 110,935 shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx accumulated 351,188 shares. 8,897 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage Incorporated. Oakworth holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,480 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Mercantile Tru Comm holds 0.24% or 19,267 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 31,866 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation reported 415,824 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

