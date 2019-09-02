Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Natixis Upped Position; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Its Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape

Natixis increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 619.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 538,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 625,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.04M, up from 86,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 86,605 shares to 78,334 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 26,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,020 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.