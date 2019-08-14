Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Motco Raised Stake by $617,760; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) as Stock Price Declined

Motco increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 7,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,930 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 94,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 4.27 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 442,456 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.17M, down from 451,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 143,421 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 92,326 shares to 3.49M shares, valued at $38.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmadr (TKPYY) by 139,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO) by 17,428 shares to 34,606 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,607 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP).