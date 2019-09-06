Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Its Position; Renaissance Technologies Has Decreased Its Calavo Growers (CVGW) Position by $325,360

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, down from 37,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 2.41 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The hedge fund held 147,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, down from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 7.69% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $99.09. About 94,817 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 62,900 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nacco Inds Inc (NYSE:NC) by 33,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 40,046 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 8,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Kennedy Capital holds 0.31% or 157,242 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0% or 5,349 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd has 227,506 shares. Nordea has 0.01% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Pnc Financial Ser Incorporated has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated reported 22,250 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% stake. Harvest Cap Strategies Limited Com holds 2.36% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 20,000 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management Inc accumulated 61,753 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 21,516 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fund Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,824 shares. 366,599 are owned by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Asset Inc accumulated 0.39% or 270,483 shares. L S Advsrs stated it has 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Estabrook has 9,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 20,547 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.30 million shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Com invested in 11,747 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Allen Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.31B for 7.45 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.