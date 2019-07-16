Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Has Upped by Madison Investment Holdings Inc

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 28,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,577 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 377,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 21.15 million shares traded or 15.82% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Yuka Hayashi: BREAKING: Wells Fargo’s 401(k) practices probed by Labor Department; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,301 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 70,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 10.04 million shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe –

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,300 shares to 76,010 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,015 are held by Page Arthur B. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability reported 0.45% stake. Alphamark accumulated 4,181 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 13,292 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability stated it has 7,129 shares. 3,144 are held by Mcgowan Grp Asset. Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 11,762 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Violich Capital reported 2.66% stake. James Inv Research Inc stated it has 142 shares. Ent Fin Serv Corporation holds 0.3% or 17,138 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 101,150 shares. 55,491 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Lc. Schmidt P J Mngmt stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Vanguard Group accumulated 120.84M shares or 0.38% of the stock. 1,131 were reported by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

