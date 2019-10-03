Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Lvw Advisors Has Increased Its Position by $346,824 as Market Valuation Declined; Us Bancorp De Increases Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS)

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 39,011 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84 million, up from 34,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 55.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 63,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 178,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 115,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 1.86M shares traded or 14.88% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 2,957 shares to 2,663 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,900 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone invested in 0.35% or 18,467 shares. New England Rech Inc reported 7,080 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.25% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 2.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 131,450 shares. Bangor Bank has 0.1% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,470 shares. Affinity Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.39% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sei Invests reported 171,453 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 270,277 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hwg Hldg Lp reported 0.02% stake. Pictet North America Advisors Sa reported 14,661 shares. 55,718 are owned by Garrison Asset Limited Company. Arcadia Management Corp Mi has 25,994 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 31,559 shares. First Tru holds 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 137,651 shares. 20,283 were accumulated by Btr Capital Mngmt.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was made by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057 on Thursday, August 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinor Asa Spon Adr by 23,839 shares to 37,216 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,641 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).