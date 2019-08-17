Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Boosted Holding by $331,600 as Stock Value Declined; First Eagle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $425,292 as Market Value Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 2,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.22M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.79 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – SEN. BOOKER URGES FACEBOOK TO CREATE PUBLIC DATA TRUST; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PERSONAL DATA: NBC; 19/03/2018 – FEINSTEIN ASKS SENATE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN GRASSLEY TO SEEK TESTIMONY FROM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX, WHISTLEBLOWER CHRIS WYLIE AND PROFESSOR ALEKSANDR KOGAN; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Conduct a Full Audit of Any App With Suspicious Activity’; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s future growth market may outside the US to overcome speed bumps

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 4,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 40,549 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 36,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 127,916 shares to 130,916 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ALB) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grassi Mgmt holds 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,254 shares. 11,253 were reported by Luxor Cap Group L P. Jacobs & Ca holds 77,952 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Llc invested in 252 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Dallas Secs Inc holds 0.26% or 2,175 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore has 46,727 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axon Capital Ltd Partnership has 17.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,500 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,746 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.76M shares. Channing Cap Mngmt stated it has 48,471 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Intact Management invested in 0.04% or 7,200 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 11.30 million shares. Nippon Life Americas holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 107,490 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3,926 shares. 4,050 were accumulated by Salem Capital Mngmt Inc. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.03% or 642,059 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Inv Management has 1.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). United Fire Gru reported 3,408 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc Ny has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma has invested 0.7% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc Inc has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4.23M shares. King Luther Corporation reported 1.71 million shares stake. Baystate Wealth Llc invested in 0.04% or 4,051 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 2.85 million shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp has invested 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 38,684 are owned by Telemus Capital Lc. Accredited, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,208 shares. Park National Oh owns 300,213 shares.

