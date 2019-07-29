Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Lipe & Dalton Has Upped Its Position by $1.66 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increased Its Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $475,440

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 83,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 9.71 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 09/04/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 09/04/2018 – Alexis Christoforous: BREAKING: US regulator seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for auto, mortgage abuses. It doesn’t seem

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 7.09M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaq; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 93,775 shares stake. Axa reported 249,332 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt accumulated 970,732 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,979 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 37,416 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 52,999 shares. Twin Capital has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pittenger Anderson reported 6,800 shares stake. Icon Advisers has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based American Money Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,180 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Co accumulated 48,615 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 15.99M shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability reported 239 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares to 169,675 shares, valued at $30.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,271 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.