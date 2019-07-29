Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Leuthold Group Lifted Stake; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Decreased Stake by $435,575

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 63.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 22,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,089 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60 million, up from 34,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY DATA IN TRINITY STUDY WERE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED STUDIES OF ROVA-T; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: CytomX Therapeutics Validated By AbbVie Decision – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Corpor (NYSE:SEM) by 36,473 shares to 203,839 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,091 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 3.90M shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 3,217 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc reported 22,689 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 635,486 shares. 2,507 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. Edgewood Ltd Liability Corporation owns 77,530 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.31% or 13.03M shares in its portfolio. Northstar Grp has invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Natl has invested 1.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 22,446 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Co holds 17,042 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 95,120 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 14,710 shares. Caprock Grp Inc invested in 0.22% or 14,054 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Oh holds 1.48% or 28,996 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 11,500 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Consider Phillips 66 Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Why It Should Be In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Storm threat closes Phillips 66 Louisiana refinery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.98 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.