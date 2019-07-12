Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $597,600; Ntv Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $326,190 as Market Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 24,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – HUNGARIAN HELSINKI COMMITTEE COMMENTS ON COURT CASE ON FACEBOOK; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED B; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 10/04/2018 – SENATE COMMERCE CMTE CHAIRMAN JOHN THUNE TALKS FB ON CNBC; 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 19/03/2018 – Corruption Currents: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica Come Under Scrutiny; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Facebook removes anti-immigrant post by aide to Hungary’s PM; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 43.04% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,907 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Weik Capital stated it has 9,850 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 34,516 shares. Covey Cap Limited Liability has 13,552 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communication owns 2.27 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited owns 5,240 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 2,031 were accumulated by Roberts Glore Com Inc Il. Boltwood Mngmt has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,693 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 2,458 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 815,492 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 16,303 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Management Ltd owns 50 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiger Management Limited Liability reported 8.84 million shares. Nwi Mgmt Lp owns 300,000 shares. Mengis Capital Management has 5,931 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. On Wednesday, January 23 Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 55,000 shares. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Inv Grp Limited Com reported 881 shares. Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 406,578 shares. 103,591 are held by National Bank Of Hawaii. Meyer Handelman invested in 99,347 shares. 1,278 are owned by Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy). Comerica Savings Bank holds 642,369 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.1% or 53,147 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.35% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dana Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 17,729 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 109,792 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge reported 32,382 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Com owns 11,191 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 10,517 were accumulated by First Corporation In. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has 1.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Country Commercial Bank has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1,343 shares.