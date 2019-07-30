Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Integrys Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $570,880; Trigran Investments Has Cut Purecycle (PCYO) Stake by $413,505; Market Value Rose

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 45,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $263.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.08. About 17,443 shares traded. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 4.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 7.03 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) by 86,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.39 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.