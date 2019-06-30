Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Integrys Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake by $570,880 as Stock Declined; Silver Point Capital LP Maintains Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 10.74 million shares traded or 29.18% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,408 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.51M, down from 199,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38M shares traded or 176.88% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment holds 0.13% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 129,422 shares. Force Management Limited Liability Com owns 10,000 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 53,617 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 627,504 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6,809 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 5,574 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 53,042 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Solus Alternative Asset Management L P, New York-based fund reported 434,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 11.84 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Llc. Comerica Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 3.76M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources invested in 409,760 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 0.1% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Lc holds 268,052 shares. 33,735 were accumulated by Wright Ser Incorporated. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Franklin Street Inc Nc reported 170,689 shares. Bangor Bancorporation holds 7,299 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Finemark State Bank Trust owns 31,481 shares. Maryland Cap Management accumulated 55,917 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advsrs reported 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Spinnaker Trust has 15,637 shares. Albion Fin Grp Ut holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,594 shares. 57,140 are held by Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd. Macroview Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 334 shares. Altfest L J & reported 8,122 shares. Invest House Ltd Company reported 84,277 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 414,121 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27B for 8.23 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.