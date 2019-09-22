Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.10 Million; Omers Administration Lowered Its Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Stake by $1.46 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 20,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 131,301 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28M, down from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.04. About 40,693 shares traded or 15.83% up from the average. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY – FILED PRELIMINARY PROXY TO URGE CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “AGAINST” SJW GROUP MERGER PROPOSAL, OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – COMBINATION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EACH CO’S STANDALONE EPS IN FIRST FISCAL YEAR POST-CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER: EVERSOURCE PROPOSAL NOT SUPERIOR; 15/03/2018 – SJW, Connecticut Water plan merger to create $1.9 bln utility; 15/03/2018 – Connecticut Water-SJW Combination Expected to Be Accretive to Each Company’s Standalone EPS in First Fiscal Year Post-Closing

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 15,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 27,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, down from 42,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76M. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057.

Analysts await Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.87% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.31 per share. CTWS’s profit will be $14.72M for 14.35 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Connecticut Water Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.09% EPS growth.