Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake by $33.25 Million; As Fluor (FLR) Stock Price Declined, Aviance Capital Management Increased Holding by $518,436

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 95.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 410,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,473 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 9.99M shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 138.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 14,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,810 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $913,000, up from 10,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS FRONT-END ENGINEERING & DESIGN & PROJECT MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/04/2018 – Fluor tenders work to Grana y Montero for Quellaveco Peru mine; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE AN AFTER-TAX CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN, OR $0.69 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Fluor Corp. ‘A-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Reit Etf by 6,075 shares to 57,925 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond Etf by 33,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,361 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares to 118,208 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 30,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).