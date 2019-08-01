Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Gofen & Glossberg Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Value Declined, Gotham Asset Management Increased Stake by $1.62 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 3,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 15,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 11,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $8.29 during the last trading session, reaching $313.05. About 244,912 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 22/05/2018 – Phase 3 Studies Show Promise for Sanofi-Regeneron Asthma Drug; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 169,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 175,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.11. About 2.86M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF UPADACITINIB WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RESULTS, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS DETECTED; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 15,650 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.39 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crossvault Cap Management Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 15,632 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1.10M shares. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.29% or 29,340 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,926 shares. Spinnaker holds 15,637 shares. Motco holds 0.82% or 101,930 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.33% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Linscomb And Williams has 63,274 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 5,705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors has 0.74% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 76,844 shares. Regions Fincl accumulated 216,953 shares. Chem State Bank accumulated 120,826 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 21,407 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 192,140 shares to 38,331 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 104,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,458 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt has 1,800 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0.03% or 35,553 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd owns 5,100 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 500 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0% or 32,274 shares. Natixis reported 58,447 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 485 shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc New York has 0.14% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 83,922 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,561 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 107,389 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru accumulated 0.01% or 56 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 53,143 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 36 shares. Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 141,532 shares.

