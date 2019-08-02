Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Paradigm Financial Advisors Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $380,316; Share Value Rose

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 1.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 22,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69,000, down from 23,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.29. About 1.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.19 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt owns 126,793 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.04M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 297,252 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 40,862 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Birmingham Management Communication Inc Al holds 1.05% or 29,170 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Oarsman invested in 1.26% or 32,948 shares. Ims Cap holds 0.89% or 13,447 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp has 51,872 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. One Trading Lp owns 32,774 shares. Moreover, Boston And Mgmt has 1.84% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tdam Usa, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 212,354 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communications holds 0.49% or 51,459 shares. Moreover, International Ca has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Centurylink Invest Management accumulated 9,090 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundation Resources has 185,334 shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,352 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 50,654 shares. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,893 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 2.61M shares. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 147,782 shares. Sol Mngmt owns 7,355 shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated accumulated 4,793 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lau Assocs Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 10,505 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Management Limited Com has 0.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regions Finance Corporation holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.06 million shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Second Bank Of Aurora invested in 20,915 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 75,333 shares to 91,333 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Smcap Etf (VB) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.