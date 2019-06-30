Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Decreased Position; First United Bank Trust Position in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Has Lifted by $812,276 as Stock Price Rose

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.28. About 3.17 million shares traded or 89.27% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 29,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,086 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 108,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 21.38M shares traded or 176.88% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,107 shares to 220,540 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1.13 million shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 17,496 shares. Allstate owns 113,820 shares. Regions Corp reported 216,953 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 11,762 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited holds 5.10M shares. Captrust Finance invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Joel Isaacson Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 2,752 shares. 82,890 were reported by Dock Street Asset Mngmt. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 65,371 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). M Kraus Com invested 2.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Raymond James & Associates has 4.38 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 9,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,362 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $62,844 was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin. 5,000 shares were sold by HANNON MICHAEL J, worth $624,099.