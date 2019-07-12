Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised Position by $340,400 as Market Value Declined; Sensato Investors Trimmed Its Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET) by $300,447

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 4,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,302 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 86,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 12.94 million shares traded or 49.30% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 42,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 164,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 60,189 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has risen 42.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.89% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares to 55,792 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,913 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Commun (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $776,250 on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,778 were accumulated by Pure Fincl Advisors. Ameriprise has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Coastline Trust invested in 0.28% or 23,201 shares. Acg Wealth owns 30,235 shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0.13% or 13,466 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mngmt has 9,224 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. American Tru Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 4,845 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Advisors Lc has 1.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.57% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Harvey Limited reported 103,871 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 475,190 shares. Eastern Bancshares owns 28,607 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Contravisory Investment holds 0.02% or 650 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Com reported 156,885 shares stake.

Analysts await 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by 21Vianet Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.