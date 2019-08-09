Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Cut Its Holding by $36.35 Million as Stock Declined; As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Share Price Declined, Acadian Asset Management Decreased Stake by $11.74 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 19.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 355,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.02M, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 228,990 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GROUP AG MYRN.S – WILL DELIST FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ON 30TH APRIL 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 28/05/2018 – $MYGN Myriad Genetics to Acquire genetic screening co @Counsyl for $375M; 12/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: SFIX, X, TLYS & MYGN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 21/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Myriad Group AG Announces Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for FY 2017 and Business Update

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 94.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 454,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 482,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 3.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Clinically-meaningful Improvement in Patients Receiving Imfinzi Compared to Placebo; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 93,483 shares to 314,854 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Com holds 0.84% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 22,421 shares. 410 are owned by Winch Advisory Ltd Co. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 171,453 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs reported 47,185 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.34% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 10,568 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd holds 12,794 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 74,268 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Clearbridge Invests Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 12,488 are owned by Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.34% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,131 shares. Chemung Canal Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,641 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,744 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.41 billion for 7.13 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 72,778 shares to 80,891 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 17,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE).

Analysts await Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. MYGN’s profit will be $30.02 million for 28.46 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Myriad Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset stated it has 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 89 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 161,382 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 132,412 shares. Strs Ohio reported 30,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 14,394 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 2.85M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 12,811 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 158,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,200 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 17,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 66,997 shares.