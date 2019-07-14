Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lifted Holding; Exelon (EXC) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 3.98 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT PEACH BOTTOM 3 TO 86% FROM 60%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 22,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 142,337 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 120,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.90 million shares traded or 46.74% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares to 38,038 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Whittier Com Of Nevada Incorporated reported 1,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.16% or 2.50 million shares. 130,434 were accumulated by Cibc World Markets. 2,007 are owned by Farmers & Merchants Incorporated. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 23,539 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Eqis Capital Management invested in 17,639 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 4.18 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc invested in 0.17% or 11.36 million shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 279,497 shares. Hilltop Holdings Incorporated invested 0.11% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.18% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Lsv Asset holds 1.05% or 13.04M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 71,057 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Phocas Fincl Corporation has 0.29% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 35,580 shares. Affinity Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.3% stake. Capital Planning Advsr Llc, California-based fund reported 2,972 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt holds 0.14% or 13,003 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Management invested in 26,243 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 107,827 are held by Pinnacle Prtn. Novare Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 57,140 shares stake. Moreover, Davenport Llc has 0.08% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 5,230 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Choate Invest Advsr reported 65,123 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Provident Trust owns 15,978 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Insurance Communications has invested 3.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com reported 9.21 million shares.

