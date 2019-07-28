Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Stake as Stock Value Declined; Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake Has Raised by Intact Investment Management Inc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 11,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270,000, down from 14,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 59.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 369,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 988,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.56 million, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 724,933 shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 24/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,020 shares to 17,640 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 48,600 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $386,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).