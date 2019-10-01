Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Raised Position; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ithaka Group Has Boosted Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 7.18 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 38,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.34 million, up from 37,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $9.87 during the last trading session, reaching $530.06. About 219,133 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 961 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated accumulated 9,900 shares. Gulf Intll Commercial Bank (Uk) holds 0.23% or 26,288 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.21% or 10,105 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has 62,302 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 21,246 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 1,616 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Company reported 100 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 18,172 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. 69,728 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc. Meritage Portfolio holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 13,125 shares. Coldstream Capital Management owns 630 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability reported 28 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins has 50,688 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 0.99% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 49,246 shares. Bbr Prns Ltd Co owns 40,991 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 0.11% or 9,496 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 290,925 shares. 7,606 are held by Wheatland Advisors. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,463 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De holds 28,783 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Stewart Patten Com Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Washington Tru Communication holds 0.17% or 43,769 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.35% stake. Lipe And Dalton holds 1.89% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,356 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New York-based Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

