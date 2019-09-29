Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $321,192 as Stock Declined; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake by $1.18 Million as Stock Rose

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 4,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 28,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.68M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 21,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 47,720 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 5.38 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 29/05/2018 – Monroe Energy shuts gasoline unit at Trainer, PA, refinery for a week; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr (XLV) by 8,351 shares to 10,735 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLP) by 15,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,199 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $146.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,881 shares to 5,741 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Barclays Agg Bond (AGG) by 93,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,731 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).