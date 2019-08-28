Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Lowered Position as Market Value Declined; As Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Trimmed Its Position by $996,400

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 58,633 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 64,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 2.85M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 27.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 68,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 4.90M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 1.2% or 245,457 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability owns 4,750 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 45,297 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.64% or 103,591 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc stated it has 402,769 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 13.20M shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division holds 118,103 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.5% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kentucky-based Argi Investment has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Taconic Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 25,000 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 16,465 shares. Fred Alger holds 14,602 shares. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,160 shares. Wealth Architects Limited owns 3,179 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of stock or 55,000 shares. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was made by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 526,665 shares to 856,900 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (Call) (NYSE:CNC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.