Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Arcadia Investment Management Has Cut Position by $2.35 Million; Artal Group Sa Has Cut Position in Epizyme (EPZM) by $1.20 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 32,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,994 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 58,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10M shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Schumacher Laura J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00M and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 67,547 shares to 133,294 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.