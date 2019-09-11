Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Oarsman Capital Lowered by $1.04 Million Its Stake; Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Holder Pecaut & Company Has Lowered Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.36. About 6.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $166.15. About 455,095 shares traded or 21.42% up from the average. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.25B for 7.61 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 32,149 shares to 184,629 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.