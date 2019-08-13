Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake by $800,000; Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $435,925; Share Value Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 9.39M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Noncurrent Pension Liabilities $434 Million at March 31; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 5.61 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE – IN SELECT-SUNRISE, UPADACITINIB MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 ACROSS ALL DOSES AT WEEK 12; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 51,736 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 33,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,860 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 1.79% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First In has 0.44% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,400 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.44% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pnc Finance Gru invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.36% or 28,399 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5,350 shares. Thomas White Intl has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Advsr LP reported 929,973 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers has 1.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Brandywine Limited Com accumulated 1.88 million shares or 0.62% of the stock. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 18.15M shares. Davis R M Inc has 14,093 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 132.48M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Boussard And Gavaudan Inv Mngmt Llp stated it has 18,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $3.62M was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.11 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.