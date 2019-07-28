Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $392,800; Lafleur & Godfrey Cut Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $3.14 Million

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 17,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,334 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18M, down from 115,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch reported 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 27,500 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Parnassus Ca accumulated 1.70 million shares. First Dallas Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 19,178 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blair William & Il stated it has 778,497 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 3,420 are owned by Sonata Capital Group Inc. Klingenstein Fields And Lc stated it has 17,496 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Ltd reported 21,313 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 0% or 8,556 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group stated it has 3.33M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Zuckerman Investment Gru Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 75,094 shares. State Street has invested 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 806 shares. Moreover, Miles Capital has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 11,431 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47M and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.