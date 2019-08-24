Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Stake by $1.43 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Market Valuation Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Position by $385,632

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 54.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 17,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 32,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Investors Are Missing About AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) CEO Rick Gonzalez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By AbbVie Inc (ABBV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie stock gets welcome boost from positive earnings – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13.96 million activity. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 21,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.29% or 113,534 shares. Cincinnati Ins invested in 3.11% or 1.38M shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 0.55% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 1.24M shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc reported 115,559 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh stated it has 1.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 2,914 are owned by S R Schill & Associates. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors reported 232,854 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd accumulated 17,496 shares. Fincl Advisory Grp holds 0.09% or 4,100 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cove Street Limited Liability Corp reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). American Asset holds 0.26% or 4,266 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares to 268,048 shares, valued at $42.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,991 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.