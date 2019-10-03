Abbvie (ABBV) Share Price Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Boosted Position by $699,696; Kellner Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK)

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 40.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 9,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 33,921 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, up from 24,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14 million, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 513,729 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series A Preferred Units; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group: Management Fees, Incentive Income Will Reflect Portion of Net Earnings From Management Fees and Performance Fees; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB: TIGHT LIQUIDITY POSITIVE FOR SOME STRATEGIES; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 6,300 shares to 21,755 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,474 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.22 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 7,525 shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas, worth $498,057.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Contravisory Investment has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.48% or 1.14M shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,197 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcrae Cap Management Inc has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brandywine Investment Llc has invested 0.6% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thomasville Bancorporation stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pettee holds 1.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 32,829 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv reported 1,161 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Putnam Fl Management Comm holds 7,150 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 102,919 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 8,050 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brookstone Mgmt holds 45,056 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

